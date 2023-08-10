Bell went 2-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over the Reds.

Bell took Graham Ashcraft deep to left field to lead off the top of the fourth, giving the Marlins their first run of the game. Then, with Miami down three in the eighth, the first baseman launched his second home run of the day - this time a three-run shot, to make it tie game. Bell has now hit safely in four straight games while it marked his second multi-hit game since joining the Marlins. It was also his first multi-home run game of the 2023 campaign.