Bell went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

The first baseman went back-to-back with Bryan De La Cruz in the sixth inning to tie the score, as the Marlins would eventually collect their third straight walk-off win. The streaky Bell has nine hits in the last five games, but that comes on the heels of an 0-for-21 slump over the prior six contests. On the season, he carries a .251/.313/.389 slash line in 75 games with eight homers and 33 RBI.