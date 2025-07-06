Bachar didn't allow a baserunner or strike out a batter in the ninth inning to earn the save Saturday against the Brewers.

Calvin Faucher and Ronny Henriquez pitched the seventh and eighth innings, respectively, of a 2-2 game, and Bachar was called upon for the save chance after Miami scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth. The right-hander has been a reliable bullpen option for Miami this year with a 3.29 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 42:21 K:BB over 41 innings, and he hasn't been scored upon in his past 11.1 frames. Bachar isn't likely to see regular save chances but could get the occasional opportunity when Miami's top arms have already been used or are unavailable.