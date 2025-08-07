Bachar allowed one hit and no walks in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Astros. He struck out one.

It was interesting to see closer Calvin Faucher work the eighth inning in a 6-4 game, which allowed Bachar to enter in the ninth and nab his second save of the year. It's difficult to gauge if Bachar will see additional save opportunities going forward, but Faucher likely remains the favorite to handle those situations. That said, Bachar does sport a 3.22 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 57:22 K:BB through 50.1 innings.