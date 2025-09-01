Bachar will serve as the Marlins' opening pitcher for Monday's game against the Nationals.

Bachar has tossed more than three innings in any of his 46 appearances between the majors and minors this season and hasn't covered more than two frames since the All-Star break, so he'll likely be in line to face just a handful of batters before exiting his first career MLB start. The Marlins are likely to treat Monday's contest as a bullpen day and will rely on a cadre of relievers to fill innings once Bachar is removed from the game.