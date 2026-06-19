Marlins' Lake Bachar: Starting in bullpen game

Bachar will serve as the Marlins' opening pitcher in a bullpen game Friday against the Giants, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Rather than calling up a starter from the minors after Janson Junk (shin) joined Eury Perez (gracilis) on the injured list May 31, the Marlins have been going with bullpen days when the fifth spot in the rotation has come up. Bachar will pick up his fourth start since that time, but he hasn't worked more than three innings on any of the previous three occasions and will likely be in line for a limited workload once again Friday. The Marlins don't have an obvious pitcher to work in bulk relief behind Bachar, so the team will likely lean on multiple arms to finish out the game once the right-hander exits.