Bachar allowed one run on a hit and two walks and picked up the save in Sunday's 5-4 win against Philadelphia. He struck out two.

The 30-year-old righty worked around three baserunners to notch his first save since Aug. 6. Bachar conceded a run on a Kyle Schwarber single after issuing two free passes earlier in the frame. This save appears to have been an anomaly for Bachar, as usual closer Calvin Faucher was deployed in the sixth (and allowed two runs) in this bullpen game for Miami. The Marlins bullpen has been a puzzle all season, so if the team strays from Faucher as the main saves option, Bachar, with his 4.04 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 9.7 K/9 across 62.1 innings, could enter the mix.