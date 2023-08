Arraez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's win over the Yankees.

Arraez wasted no time in getting the Marlins on the board, cranking a two-run shot to right-center field in the first inning. It was only his fourth home run of the season and his first since June 16 against the Nationals. The second baseman is batting just .222 in August with three RBI and five runs scored while failing to draw a walk over 45 plate appearances.