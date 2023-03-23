Barnes walked one and struck out one in a scoreless sixth inning during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The right-hander was the first reliever in the game for the Marlins after Trevor Rogers hit the showers, which in the spring is a spot generally reserved for high-leverage options. Barnes' 6:4 K:BB through 4.2 innings in camp isn't exactly sharp, however, and it's an ominous sign for a pitcher who's posted a walk rate above 11.0 percent in four of the last five seasons. Miami isn't expected to go into 2023 with a set closer, instead mixing and matching among four different late-inning arms, but Dylan Floro still seems to be ahead of Barnes in the pecking order from the right side.