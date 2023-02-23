Marlins manager Skip Schumaker indicated Wednesday he doesn't plan on using a traditional closer and will instead play matchups with Barnes and the team's other high-leverage options, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports. "Our best guys are going to be against their best hitters," Schumaker said.

The 32-year-old right-hander is coming off a shaky season in Boston, but Barnes racked up 24 saves for the Red Sox in 2021. He also piled up 90 holds over a four-year stretch earlier in his career. Dylan Floro, Tanner Scott and fellow offseason addition A.J. Puk also figure to be in the mix for late-inning work in Miami, with Steven Okert (triceps) and JT Chargois potentially options as well. Given the sheer number of viable arms at the manager's disposal, there may not end up being one consistent save source on the Marlins this season, but plenty of fantasy value in formats that count holds as well.