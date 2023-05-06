Barnes will be the first pitcher on the mound Saturday in what will likely be a bullpen game against the Cubs, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The Marlins had to scratch Bryan Hoeing for undisclosed reasons and will turn the ball over to a collection of relievers. Barnes will technically be making his first start since 2015, but it's unlikely he pitches more than an inning or two.
