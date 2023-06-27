Barnes (hip) struck out a batter and gave up no hits and one walk in a scoreless inning during his rehab appearance Tuesday for the Marlins' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate.

Barnes pitched a clean inning without much issue in what marked his first appearance at any level since June 1 after he landed on the injured list with a left hip impingement. The right-hander may require another minor-league appearance or two before the Marlins are comfortable adding him back to the MLB bullpen.