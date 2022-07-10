Fortes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Though he'll be taking a seat Sunday, Fortes started behind the plate in two of the past three contests and may be moving into a timeshare at catcher with Jacob Stallings. While Stallings is the superior defender, Fortes has been far more effective at the plate across his 64 plate appearances on the campaign. After going 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 5-4 loss, Fortes' slash line now sits at .273/.375/.509 for the season.