Fortes is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.

Fortes will take a seat after he started in three of the past four games -- twice at catcher and once at designated hitter -- while going 2-for-12 with a solo home run and a walk. Jacob Stallings is behind the plate Monday, while Garrett Cooper is serving as the Marlins' DH.