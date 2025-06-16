Fortes went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Nationals.

The 28-year-old catcher has a five-game hit streak going, during which he's gone 9-for-17 (.529) with a double, a homer, four runs and four RBI. Fortes has become primarily a short-side platoon player as the Marlins also try to find playing time for Agustin Ramirez and Liam Hicks behind the plate, but the role may be agreeing with him.