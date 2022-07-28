Fortes went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Reds.
Fortes hasn't yet overtaken Jacob Stallings for the Marlins' No. 1 catching job, but his playing time looks like it'll be on the upswing coming out of the All-Star break while Garrett Cooper's (wrist) creates an opening at designated hitter. Lewin Diaz and Jesus Aguilar should share the DH spot and first base in most games, but Fortes should rank as the Marlins' preferred option at DH against left-handed pitching when he's not filling in behind the plate. Stallings, who received Wednesday off, will be back in at catcher for Thursday's series finale while Fortes rests, per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com.