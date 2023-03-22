Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said he's hopeful that Fortes (knee) will be ready to return to the Grapefruit League lineup Friday versus the Astros, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Fortes has been sidelined since March 17 with right knee tendinitis, but he already seems to have made significant progress in his recovery. He took batting practice and was involved in all defensive drills Tuesday, with Schumaker revealing that Fortes is feeling good a day later. The Marlins will check back in with Fortes following Thursday's off day, but if he continues to feel well, the 26-year-old will likely be back behind the dish Friday.