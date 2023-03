Fortes left Friday's split-squad game against the Cardinals after two innings due to tendinitis in his right knee, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Per manager Skip Schumaker, the Marlins will re-evaluate Fortes on Saturday, but at this point his removal from the game seems precautionary. If the catcher ends up requiring an IL stint to begin the regular season, Austin Allen could break camp on the 26-man roster as the backup to Jacob Stallings.