Fortes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Fortes will take a seat for the series finale while Jacob Stallings gets a turn behind the plate. Though Fortes sports a 62-point edge in OPS over Stallings on the season, the difference isn't significant enough for Fortes to truly dominate the playing time at catcher, despite being the Marlins' nominal No. 1 option.