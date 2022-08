Fortes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Fortes remains the Marlins' No. 2 catcher, but the Marlins have opened up a near-everyday role for him of late by giving him more work at designated hitter. He went 3-for-12 with a pair of solo home runs and walks while starting each of the past four games, but Fortes will take a seat Sunday with Jacob Stallings behind the plate and with Jesus Aguilar in the lineup at DH.