Fortes is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

With Jacob Stallings (back) returning to action following a four-game absence, Fortes will reprise his usual bench role. Though he started in all four games while Stallings was sidelined, Fortes couldn't take advantage of the opportunity. He went 0-for-14 with seven strikeouts while Stallings was out and is now slashing .143/.182/.286 through his first 22 plate appearances of the season.