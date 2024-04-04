Fortes is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

The Marlins continue to embrace a timeshare behind the plate, as Fortes and Christian Bethancourt have now made four starts apiece at catcher through Miami's first eight games. One of the two catchers may separate himself from the other from a performance standpoint and eventually emerge as the clear No. 1 option, but Fortes hasn't done much to distinguish himself thus far. Through his first four starts, Fortes went 1-for-12 with a double and also reached base when he was hit by a pitch.