Fortes went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Mets.

Fortes failed to record a hit in his first three at-bats Sunday, but he hit a walkoff home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. The 25-year-old has had sporadic playing time for the Marlins and has slashed .250/.341/.556 with three homers, two doubles, 14 runs, seven RBI and two stolen bases over 12 games since the start of June.