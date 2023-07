Fortes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Fortes is on the bench for the third time in four games and may have ceded No. 1 catching duties to Jacob Stallings. Though Fortes holds a minor edge over Stallings in terms of OPS (.547 to .538) this season, Stallings has a longer track record as a reliable defender behind the plate.