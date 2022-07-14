Fortes will start at catcher and bat seventh in Thursday's game against the Pirates, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Fortes is included in the lineup for the third game in a row and is getting his second turn behind the plate of the series after serving as a designated hitter in Wednesday's 5-4 win. The 25-year-old has produced an .866 OPS on the season, and the massive edge he holds in that category over the defensive-minded Jacob Stallings (.478) could be enough for Marlins manage Don Mattingly to consider deploying the two backstops in a timeshare, if not an arrangement that tilts more in Fortes' favor.