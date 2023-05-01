Fortes went 1-for-2 with a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cubs.

Fortes singled with one out in the fourth inning before swiping second base, his first steal in his first attempt this season. He'd later come around to score on Garrett Hampson's double. Fortes has taken over the primary catching job in Miami but has yet to do much with the bat, slashing .200/.273/.260 with one home run in 55 plate appearances. However, he's shown some improvement over his last three games, going 3-for-8 with a pair of walks.