Fortes went 2-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Nationals.

It's the backstop's first multi-hit performance and first RBI since May 3. Fortes hasn't done much at the plate this season, slashing .210/.264/.247 through 87 plate appearances with one homer, two steals, six RBI and seven runs, and the playing time split behind the plate for Miami could be tipping back in favor of Jacob Stallings, who has started four of the last seven games.