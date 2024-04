Fortes is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins have embraced a timeshare behind the plate so far this season, with Fortes making two starts to Christian Bethancourt's three. Fortes is off to an 0-for-6 start at the dish and will likely need to pick up the pace offensively if hopes to capture a larger share of the work at catcher.