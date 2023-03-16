Fortes will begin the season splitting catching duties with Jacob Stallings, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
It's not entirely clear how the workload will be divided, however. Stallings has the better defensive reputation -- something he bolstered in 2022 when he was behind the plate for every one of Sandy Alcantara's starts as the right-hander won the NL Cy Young Award -- but Fortes offers more upside at the plate, posting a .696 OPS to Stallings' .584 last season, Fortes has had a solid camp so far, and while he's still looking for his first extra-base hit of the spring, he's gone 4-for-16 with five walks against only one strikeout.