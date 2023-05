Fortes went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a stolen base in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Angels.

Fortes came up a triple shy of the cycle while logging his first three-hit effort of the season. The catcher has done well lately, going 12-for-33 (.364) over his last nine contests. Fortes is up to three homers, nine RBI, nine runs scored and three steals while slashing .243/.283/.336 through 113 plate appearances. He's still Miami's primary catcher over Jacob Stallings.