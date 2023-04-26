Fortes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Fortes will hit the bench after starting three of the past four games behind the dish while going 2-for-10 at the dish during that stretch. Though Fortes brings more offensive upside to the table than Jacob Stallings, the latter catcher's defensive prowess has made him the Marlins' No.1 backstop since he joined the organization ahead of the 2022 season. Expect the playing time between the two catchers to tilt in Stallings' favor as a result, despite Fortes' recent uptick in starts.