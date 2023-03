Fortes (knee) will start at catcher and bat eighth in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

As expected, Fortes will return to action after missing a week with tendonitis in his right knee. The plan is for him to catch again Sunday as he looks to make up for lost time. The Marlins' projected backup catcher, Fortes is 4-for-16 in exhibition play this spring.