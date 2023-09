Fortes went 4-for-5 with a solo homer, two doubles and four runs scored in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

Fortes capped off his first career four-hit performance with a solo shot in the eighth inning. Prior to Sunday's massive game, he had just four hits over his previous 17 appearances. It was also his first multi-hit game since July 23. Fortes is now slashing .210/.265/.308 with 15 extra-base hits and 31 runs scored through 300 plate appearances.