Fortes will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Fortes appeared to be taking control of the Marlins' No. 1 catching job earlier this month, but he's fallen back into more of a timeshare with Christian Bethancourt of late, with both backstops having now made two starts apiece over the last four contests. The downturn in playing time comes while Fortes has turned in a .120/.154/.120 slash line through 10 games in June.