Fortes will be on the bench for Saturday's game against the Rockies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Fortes has the edge in starts behind the plate over Jacob Stallings by a 55-45 margin, though since the break it's been Stallings with five starts to Fortes' three. Fortes owns a .532 OPS on the season while Stallings' sits at .561, so neither player has made much of a push to carve out a larger role.