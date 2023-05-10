site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Nick Fortes: Sitting Wednesday
Fortes is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Arizona, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Fortes started the first two games of the series against the Diamondbacks and went 1-for-8 with a run scored. Jacob Stallings gets the start behind the plate Wednesday and will hit eighth.
