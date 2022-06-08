Fortes went 2-for-2 with two walks, a home run, three runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's 12-2 rout of the Nationals.

The 25-year-old backstop had another big performance as he continues to make a case for a permanent spot in the majors. Fortes has started five of nine games since his promotion from Triple-A Jacksonville in late May, collecting multiple hits in three of them en route to a .467 (7-for-15) batting average with two homers and six RBI. Nothing in his minor-league track record suggests he'll keep this up for long, but Fortes could supply some short-term fantasy value while he's locked in.