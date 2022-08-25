Fortes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the A's.

The 25-year-old continues to be a pleasant surprise for the Marlins in the power department after taking Dany Jimenez deep in the ninth inning to force extras, even if Miami couldn't capitalize on the reprieve. Fortes has seven homers and 18 RBI through 146 plate appearances in the majors this season, but his batting average has slipped with regular playing time -- he's hitting only .209 (9-for-43) in August.