Fortes is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.

Fortes made three consecutive starts for the Marlins at one point last week, but he'll be on the bench for the third time in four games while Jacob Stallings gets the nod behind the dish. Though Fortes has been the far more productive hitter of the two backstops this season, Stallings' defensive acumen looks as though it'll be enough to make him Option 1A behind the plate for Miami as the team opens its second-half schedule.