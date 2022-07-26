Fortes went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 11-2 loss to the Reds.

Getting the start at DH and batting second, Fortes managed to make a fantasy contribution. The 25-year-old backstop has started seven of the last 11 games -- four at catcher and three at designated hitter -- but hasn't done much with the opportunity, batting .222 (6-for-27) with one double, three runs and five RBI. Fortes does have four steals in 93 plate appearances on the season however, a surprising number considering his career high for stolen bases in the minors is only five.