site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-nick-fortes-takes-breather-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Nick Fortes: Takes breather Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Fortes is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Giants, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Fortes has been alternating backstop duties with Jacob Stallings, and Fortes will take a seat on the bench for Friday's series opener with Stallings hitting eighth and starting behind the plate.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read