Fortes went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Wednesday's loss to the Cubs.

Fortes crushed a two-run homer off Marcus Stroman in the bottom of the fifth inning, delivering the Marlins a 2-0 lead. He later added a double, producing his second straight multi-hit performance. The home run was the catcher's eighth of the season and first since Aug. 24. Fortes has notched at least one hit in seven out of his last nine games, batting .306 with a home run, four RBI and seven runs scored over that stretch.