Fortes went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Monday's win over the Royals.

Fortes is now 12-for-38 (.342) with a .917 OPS in his last 12 games while seeing the majority of reps behind the plate in Miami. While he doesn't offer a ton of power (three home runs), Fortes could be a viable catching option in deeper leagues. He's slashing .250/.302/.333 with 12 RBI, 14 runs scored and three stolen bases through 129 plate appearances this season.