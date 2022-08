Fortes went 3-for-4 with two solo homers and three runs scored in a 4-3 win Tuesday over San Diego.

Fortes took Sean Manaea deep for solo homers in his first two plate appearances and singled and scored the winning run in the seventh. It was his first two-homer game in the majors. The big game may have ended a prolonged slump for the 25-year-old as he was 10-for-54 since July 13 entering Tuesday.