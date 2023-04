Fortes will start at catcher and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Cubs, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Fortes is behind the dish for the sixth time in nine games and appears to have overtaken the struggling Jacob Stallings as the Marlins' preferred option at catcher. Though he's taken a major step back from last season in the early stages of 2023 with a .188/.250/.250 slash line over 52 plate appearances, Fortes' .500 OPS is still notably better than Stallings' .429 mark.