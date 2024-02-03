Fortes worked on changes to his stance and swing this offseason, and Marlins manager Skip Schumaker is expecting more offense from him this season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

It would be hard for Fortes' offense to get worse in 2024 after he stumbled to a .562 OPS through 323 plate appearances last year, a significant decline from the .696 OPS he posted in 2022. The Marlins like his work with the pitching staff though, and offseason addition Christian Bethancourt has a career .622 OPS in the majors, so the starting job behind the plate likely still belongs to Fortes.