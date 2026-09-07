Lopez went 2-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Cubs.

The steal was Lopez's 30th of the season, marking the first time in his career he's reached that plateau. Lopez has been bouncing around the batting order of late against right-hander pitching -- he hit seventh Sunday, the first time all year he's been in the bottom third -- but he's remained fairly productive, slashing .264/.298/.396 over his last 13 games with four extra-base hits including one homer, along with five steals, five RBI and eight runs.