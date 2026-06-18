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Marlins' Owen Caissie: Belts seventh homer

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Caissie went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.

The Marlins launched five homers in total, with Caissie's coming to lead off the second inning against Andrew Painter and helping to not only chase the young right-hander from the game, but off Philly's big-league roster entirely. Caissie has just three hits in his last six games, but two of them have left the yard. On the season he's slashing a shaky .209/.268/.384 with seven homers, three steals, 20 runs, 36 RBI and a brutal 40.4 percent strikeout rate in 63 contests.

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