Marlins' Owen Caissie: Deployed off bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caissie went 1-for-2 after replacing Kyle Stowers in right field during Sunday's loss to the Phillies.
With the Marlins down 7-0, Caissie came off the bench to begin the sixth inning in order to give Stowers a bit of a rest. Caissie wasn't in the starting nine Saturday or Sunday due to a stomach bug, but he could be back in the lineup for the series finale Monday against right-hander Aaron Nola. Caissie is slashing .207/.248/.337 through his first 31 games for Miami with two homers and a brutal 42.6 percent strikeout rate.
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