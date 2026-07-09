Marlins' Owen Caissie: Expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks

Caissie was diagnosed with a mild right calf strain Thursday, Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida reports.

Caissie landed on the injured list Thursday after making an early exit from Wednesday's game, and although the severity of his strain is mild, he'll still have to spend more than the 10-day minimum on the IL and aim to rejoin the Marlins at some point in late July or early August. In the meantime, Rece Hinds, Heriberto Hernandez and Esteury Ruiz will be in the mix for starts in the outfield.